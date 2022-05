Donegal are through to a tenth Ulster final in twelve years.

They were 2-16 to 16 points winners over Cavan on Sunday with goals in the closing ten minutes from Conor O’Donnell and Patrick McBrearty securing a return to an the provincial showpiece for Declan Bonner’s side.

They will meet either Derry or Monaghan in the final.

Donegal Captain Michael Murphy has been speaking with Off The Ball’s Aisling O’Reilly on the counties winning return to Clones.