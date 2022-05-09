Donegal-born Mayor of Islington re-elected as Councillor for fourth time

The Donegal-born Mayor of Islington has won another term as a local councillor after the weekend’s elections in Britain.

Cllr Troy Gallagher, originally from Letterkenny, became the first Irish-born Mayor of the historically Irish London Borough of Islington last year, and is set to leave the Mayoral office on May 26th.

He was also successfully returned for a fourth term as a local Councillor for Labour in the Bunhill ward of the city at the weekend for the fourth successive time.

Cllr Gallagher says it’s an honour to be allowed to represent the Irish community there once again: