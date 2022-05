Donegal’s Jamie Brennan is among the nominees for the GAA.ie Player of the Week.

Brennan who kicked four points from play, put in a Man of the Match performance against Cavan on Sunday in Clones helping Donegal return to the Ulster Final for the tenth time in twelve seasons.

They other two nominees are Kerry’s Stephen O’Brien and Galway’s Sean Kelly.

Brennan is also on the Team of the Week 15 along with fellow Donegal players Shaun Patton, Stephen McMenamin and Eoghan Ban Gallagher.