Patient Experience Survey shows 77% of people waited over 6 hours at LUH ED

Over 70% of A-and-E patients are waiting more than six hours to get admitted to hospital, according to a new HSE and HIQA survey.

The National Inpatient Experience Survey shows that patients experienced good care in hospital during the Covid pandemic, but long waiting times in the ED remain a problem.

At Letterkenny University Hospital, the majority of patients surveyed waited between 6 and 12 hours in the Emergency Department.

1,759 patients in the Saolta University Health Care Group took part in the 2021 National Inpatient Experience Survey.

Overall, over half of respondents said they received very good care while in hospitals within the health care group.

Letterkenny University Hospital received a score of 8.3 out of 10.

Findings show, of those attending the Emergency Department at the hospital, 23% of people were treated within the six hour HSE target, 42% waited between 6-12 hours, 27.6% of people between 12-24 hours and 7% waited more than a day.

Care received on the ward and examinations, diagnosis and treatment were scored 8 out of 10.

Experience of discharge was rated 7 out of 10.

Care received during the pandemic 7.5 out of 10.

You can view the full report here

