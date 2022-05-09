Pringle urges DCC to review HAP payments in Donegal

Donegal County Council is being urged to review the administration of people in receipt of Housing Assistance Payments in the county.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says every local authority has the discretion to approve an additional payment of up to 20%.

Last week in the Dail, he was told that just over 51% of households nationally benefitted from the additional flexibility, but in Donegal, that figure was just 12 per cent.

He believes more people in the county qualify, and wants to council to review the situation……….