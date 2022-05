Dylan Browne McMonagle and Luke McAteer were in the winners enclosure at Roscommon on Monday evening.

First up was McAteer, taking victory onboard 13/2 shot Timourid for trainer Paul Flynn.

The win was McAteer’s 8th of the current Irish flat season while McMonagle took his second win in as many days for trainer Joseph O’Brien.

He rode Startedwithakiss to victory at 5/2 in the fifth race of the card beating the 5/6 favourite The Model Kingdom.