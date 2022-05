Derry City played out a scoreless draw with St Pats on Monday evening and with Shamrock Rovers beating Sligo Rovers 3-1 the defending champions have moved above Derry in the Premier Division standings.

Martin Holmes reports on Derry’s draw at the Ryan NcBride Brandywell Stadium:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Derry-report-090522.mp3