Surfer blown offshore at Rossnowlagh Beach rescued

Bundoran RNLI came to the rescue of a surfer who got into difficulty off Rossnowlagh Beach yesterday afternoon.

A passer-by raised the alarm shortly after 3pm with Bundoran RNLI’s inshore lifeboat and the Rescue 118 helicopter tasked to the scene.

A surf instructor who went to the surfer’s aid, had witnessed him being blown offshore.

After arriving on the scene, the RNLI found both the surfer and the surf instructor near Carrickfad rocks.

Both men were assessed, found to be safe and well and were brought back to shore.

Bundoran RNLI’s Press Officer Shane Smyth says while weather conditions may appear calm, this is an example of how conditions may differ once out on the water: