Wind Energy Ireland calls for quicker planning procedures

Last month registered the highest ever proportion of wind generated power in Ireland.

Figures show wind energy provided 32 per cent of the country’s electricity in April 2022, up 7 per cent from last year.

Wind Energy Ireland says the volume of wind helped push down the average wholesale price of electricity, but there was still an increase of 155 per cent on last year.

Wind Energy Ireland CEO Noel Cunniffe says the planning process nationally should be easier and quicker…………..

At present, Donegal County Council is consulting the public on proposed changes to the County Development Plan as it pertains to wind farms.

Senior Executive Planner Paul Christie says it’s been the county’s most contentious planning issue for the past ten years…………

Public consultation s taking place in May –

 

 

