Bear Run 74 raises €11,900 for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Alderman Graham Warke today received a cheque in excess of £10,000 towards his chosen Mayoral charity Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. The monies raised are the proceeds from the recent hugely successful Bear Run 74 event.

Bear Run 74 was organised by Keith ‘Bear’ Gamble in honour of his late father. Keith joined John Breslin on Around the Northwest ahead of the launch of the event.

Mayor Warke receiving the cheque today said he was totally overwhelmed at the generosity and kindness of people across the North West. He expressed his sincere thanks to everyone who took part, donated money or gave up their time to support it.