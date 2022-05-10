Danny Lafferty taking positives out of Pat’s draw

Shamrock Rovers are top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division today.

A hat-trick in 14 second half minutes from substitute Graham Burke helped the Hoops beat Sligo Rovers 3-1 on Monday night.

Derry City were held to a goalless draw by St Pat’s in the last night’s other game.

It means Shamrock Rovers are one point clear ahead of their meeting with Derry on Friday.

Patrick McEleney is a doubt for the top of the table clash having come off in the second half.

Danny Lafferty told Martin Holmes it was a frustrating night but there are positives: