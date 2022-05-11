Deputy Pringle clashes with Taoiseach over Mica redress scheme

The Taoiseach and Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle have clashed in the Dail over the Mica Redress scheme.

Deputy Pringle called for legislation governing the scheme to undergo pre-legislative scrutiny to ensure it is fit for purpose.

It’s after the Tanaiste during a meeting with the Mica Action Group last week said he was unaware that homes are to be rebuilt on existing foundations.

Deputy Pringle asked Micheal Martin to commit to pre-legislative scrutiny as a matter of urgency.

The Taoiseach however, threw it back on Deputy Pringle: