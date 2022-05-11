Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Gate to be erected on back lane at Sliabh Sneacht in Letterkenny

A Donegal Councillor says the recent discovery of a knife in the Sliabh Sneacht area of Letterkenny was an aberration, and does not reflect the area or its people.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle was speaking after the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District agreed to his call for a gate to be erected at the last back lane on the estate, and that one of the access pathways from Meadowbank be closed off.

Council officials are now going to hold a site meeting with Cllr McMonagle and local residents.

He said one incident in particular prompted his motion…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IE Awards
News, Top Stories

Two Donegal projects shortlisted for .IE Digital Town Award

11 May 2022
colm meany marty neely
Entertainment, News

Latest celeb sighting in Glencolmcille

11 May 2022
Image 3 Best Photo - Worst Pace Scenario
News

Donegal County Council staff walk 4,500km in move to Improve challenge

11 May 2022
beefcows
News

Police investigating theft of livestock in Strabane

11 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

IE Awards
News, Top Stories

Two Donegal projects shortlisted for .IE Digital Town Award

11 May 2022
colm meany marty neely
Entertainment, News

Latest celeb sighting in Glencolmcille

11 May 2022
Image 3 Best Photo - Worst Pace Scenario
News

Donegal County Council staff walk 4,500km in move to Improve challenge

11 May 2022
beefcows
News

Police investigating theft of livestock in Strabane

11 May 2022
IMG-20220509-WA0010
Audio, News, Top Stories

Spanish Ambassador informed of Spanish twinning proposal

11 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube