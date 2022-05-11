Spanish Ambassador informed of Spanish twinning proposal

The Spanish Ambassador has been informed of plans to twin the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District with Valladolid in Spain.

Ambassador Castro, during a visit to Donegal this week met with the Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar MD, Councillor Gerry Crawford.

It’s proposed a twinning agreement be put in place to mark the connection with Red Hugh O’Donnell who was born at Mongavlin Castle in St Johnston and who is believed to be buried in the Chapel of Wonders, Valladolid.

Councillor Crawford believes it is something that would be of huge benefit to both areas: