Blanket of Hope launched at Errigal College

A ‘Blanket of Hope’ was launched today, featuring hundreds of individual squares knitted and crocheted by people all over Donegal and further afield.

The project, which was launched earlier this year was coordinated by the Letterkenny Youth and Family Service Knitting and Crochet Group, the Donegal Social Prescribing Network and Errigal College.

The squares have been brought together into one big blanket, which has been divided into a series of smaller blankets which will be distributed to various charities.

One blanket will hang in the Donegal County Museum.



Patsy Ferry of LYFS says it was a real community project………….