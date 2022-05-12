Burst water main impacting properties in Inishowen

A burst water main is causing supply disruptions today in parts of Inishowen.
Properties in the Tooban, Rockstown and Burnfoot areas are without water as Irish Water crews work to repair the burst.
Works are due to be completed by 4:30pm.
