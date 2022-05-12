Cathaoirleach warns of urgency needed to address safety issues at Letterkenny school

The Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has warned that the ongoing dangers around Woodlands School need to be addressed urgently.

It comes following reports of a number of near misses with children and passing vehicles.

Donegal County Council says there is currently no funding stream available to implement safety measures in the area but it was agreed a review of the location would be carried out and funding would continue to be sought.

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh says there’s a litany of contributing factors: