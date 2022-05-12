Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cross border investigation into motoring incident in Strabane

A cross border investigation was launched this morning following reports about the way a car was being driven in Strabane.

At 11:05 this morning, police in Strabane received a report in relation to the way a white Volkswagen Jetta was being driven on Lifford Road in the town before it crossed into County Donegal.

Police alerted An Garda Síochána, who reported the car was driven back towards Strabane.

Police then located and stopped the vehicle on Lifford Road. The male driver, aged 40 years old, was interviewed in relation to offences, including taking and driving away and driving without insurance, and he will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

While at the scene, police conducted a search of the vehicle and recovered a quantity of suspected Class B drugs and a male passenger in the car, aged 21 years old, was interviewed in relation to this and will be reported to the PPS.

Local police say this is a good example of cross border work with colleagues in An Garda Síochána, and are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

 

