Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Donaldson resigns Assembly seat as EU-UK tensions rise

The DUP leader has resigned his assembly seat today, saying he expects the UK government to act on the Brexit protocol ‘fairly soon’, with former MP and MLA Emma Little-Pengeley taking his seat.

Tensions between Britain and the EU over the post Brexit deal have increased today.

EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic insists the protocol will not be re-negotiated , while the British Foreign Secretary warned they would have no choice but to act, if no deal is reached.

DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson said he will return to Westminster until the protocol is resolved…………..

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says the EU would have to respond if the UK took unilateral action……………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

jeffrey donaldson
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donaldson resigns Assembly seat as EU-UK tensions rise

12 May 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday May 12th

12 May 2022
strabane psni
News, Top Stories

Cross border investigation into motoring incident in Strabane

12 May 2022
blanket 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Blanket of Hope launched at Errigal College

12 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

jeffrey donaldson
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donaldson resigns Assembly seat as EU-UK tensions rise

12 May 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday May 12th

12 May 2022
strabane psni
News, Top Stories

Cross border investigation into motoring incident in Strabane

12 May 2022
blanket 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Blanket of Hope launched at Errigal College

12 May 2022
News

Hughie’s Corner launch night kicking off Friday!

12 May 2022
africa day
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal will mark Africa Day on Saturday

12 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube