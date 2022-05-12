Donaldson resigns Assembly seat as EU-UK tensions rise

The DUP leader has resigned his assembly seat today, saying he expects the UK government to act on the Brexit protocol ‘fairly soon’, with former MP and MLA Emma Little-Pengeley taking his seat.

Tensions between Britain and the EU over the post Brexit deal have increased today.

EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic insists the protocol will not be re-negotiated , while the British Foreign Secretary warned they would have no choice but to act, if no deal is reached.

DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson said he will return to Westminster until the protocol is resolved…………..

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says the EU would have to respond if the UK took unilateral action……………….