Donegal will mark Africa Day on Saturday

This Saturday marks Africa Day in Donegal.

Donegal County Council and Donegal Intercultural Platform will jointly present an Africa Day celebration at the Regional Cultural Centre and An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny.

Celebrations commence at 11am with a series of exhibitions, discussions and creative writing workshops. The day will also include a Family Fun Day and the screening of ‘A Girl From Mogadishu’.

Thobia Ahmed from the Donegal Intercultural Platform says it will be a day of celebrating Africa…….

