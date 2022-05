Latest figures illustrating rent increases has resulted in fiery exchanges in the Dail this afternoon as Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty and the Tanaiste clash again.

Deputy Doherty labasted Leo Varadkar also over a proposal which could see developers being paid up to €144,000 for each apartment they build outside of Dublin under a new scheme to bridge what is known as the construction viability gap.

It led to heated exchanges between the pair this afternoon: