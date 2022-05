Hughie’s Corner is a child, adolescent and adult counselling service in Carndonagh. It was set up in Memory of Hugh Simpson Callaghan who passed away suddenly in 2011.

Their launch night kicks off Friday the 13th of May, 7:30pm at the Redacastle Hotel.

The night will be hosted by the one and only Mickey Doherty & features special guests such as Irish Boxer Jason Quigley.

Tickets are €15 and can be purchased here.