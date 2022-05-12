Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Inishowen fly tippers fined €5,000

Fly tippers in Donegal have been forced to fork out nearly €5,000.

Donegal County Council successfully obtained 3 prosecutions under the Litter Pollution Act at a recent sitting of Letterkenny District Court.

The fly tipping incidents occurred in the Inishowen Municipal District and litter wardens provided evidence including photographic evidence of the offence to Letterkenny District Court on March 22nd.

The Judge in reviewing all the evidence found in favour of the Council and proceeded to convict and fine to the sum of €500 for each case and ordered costs of €1,142, to a total €4938 with 5 months to pay.

The Council is reminding people that it is illegal to litter or dump waste with the possibility of incurring fines of between €150 for an on the spot fine and €4,000 if convicted in court.

Members of the public have been praised for their reporting of littering or illegal dumping.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

water pipes
Audio, News, Top Stories

New scheme could provide much needed water infrastructure in Letterkenny

12 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

12 May 2022
woodlandsschool
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cathaoirleach warns of urgency needed to address safety issues at Letterkenny school

12 May 2022
Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Burst water main impacting properties in Inishowen

12 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

water pipes
Audio, News, Top Stories

New scheme could provide much needed water infrastructure in Letterkenny

12 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

12 May 2022
woodlandsschool
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cathaoirleach warns of urgency needed to address safety issues at Letterkenny school

12 May 2022
Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Burst water main impacting properties in Inishowen

12 May 2022
killeadumping
News, Top Stories

Inishowen fly tippers fined €5,000

12 May 2022
aidan moffitt and michael snee
Audio, News, Top Stories

Vigil in Letterkenny tonight to mark a month since Sligo murders

12 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube