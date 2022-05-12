Jack O’Loughlin wants Donegal Hurlers to make Croke Park return

The hurlers of Donegal and Tyrone will play for a place at Croke Park this Saturday afternoon in Carrickmore.

A win for either side at Pairc Colmcille will see them progress to the Nickey Rackard Cup Final the following week.

At the same venue last year, Donegal lost to the hosts as Tyrone reached the final only to go down to Mayo.

A draw at the very least will do for Donegal while Tyrone need to win to reach back to back deciders.

Tom Comack has been looking to the game with Donegal vice-captain – Buncrana’s Jack O’Loughlin: