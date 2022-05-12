Jamie McGonigle named Player of the Month for April

Jamie McGonigle has become the first Derry City player in nine years to pick up a Player of the Month award.

The striker is SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for April where during that period the league’s top scorer netted five of his nine goals this season.

Barry McNamee was the last Derry player to claim the monthly award back in April 2013.

McGonigle accepted his award ahead of Friday’s top of the table clash with Shamrock Rovers where Derry will look to reclaim top spot against the defending champions.

The 26 year old told Kevin McLaughlin he is looking to follow his award with a good result in Dublin: