New scheme could provide much needed water infrastructure in Letterkenny

Donegal County Council is to assess a new government scheme for wastewater treatment and collection with a view towards applying to have a number of areas in the Letterkenny Milford area included.

Cllr Donal Coyle says the scheme announced recently by Minister Darragh O’Brien could provide much needed infrastructure in Bonagee, Drumany, Drumnahoe, Lurgybrack, Leck and Woodlands.

He says the Irish Water missed a major opportunity to lay pipes during the works on the Four Lane Road, which are ongoing.

He told a Municipal District meeting that this work is necessary, and any available funding should be seized:

