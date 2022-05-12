The Score – 12/05/22

On The Score this week, Oisin Kelly and Tom Comack look ahead to the big games of the weekend.

Donegal and Tyrone meet in the Nickey Rackard Cup for a place in the final, we hear from Donegal vice-captain Jack O’Loughlin.

Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life looks at Derry and Monaghan in the Ulster Championship with the winner to play Donegal.

On the League of Ireland front there is big games at both ends of the table for Derry City and Finn Harp’s while Details on the return of the Donegal International Rally were released this week, we are joined by Clerk of the Course Eamon McGee and Donegal Motor Club Chairman Brian Brogan.

We also hear from Eoin Leonard, Manager of the victorious All Ireland winning Scoil Mhuire girls u17 side: