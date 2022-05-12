Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

The Score – 12/05/22

Kevin Eves an William Lynch leading the National Rally . Photo Brian McDaid

On The Score this week, Oisin Kelly and Tom Comack look ahead to the big games of the weekend.

Donegal and Tyrone meet in the Nickey Rackard Cup for a place in the final, we hear from Donegal vice-captain Jack O’Loughlin.

Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life looks at Derry and Monaghan in the Ulster Championship with the winner to play Donegal.

On the League of Ireland front there is big games at both ends of the table for Derry City and Finn Harp’s while Details on the return of the Donegal International Rally were released this week, we are joined by Clerk of the Course Eamon McGee and Donegal Motor Club Chairman Brian Brogan.

We also hear from Eoin Leonard, Manager of the victorious All Ireland winning Scoil Mhuire girls u17 side:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

jeffrey donaldson
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donaldson resigns Assembly seat as EU-UK tensions rise

12 May 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday May 12th

12 May 2022
strabane psni
News, Top Stories

Cross border investigation into motoring incident in Strabane

12 May 2022
blanket 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Blanket of Hope launched at Errigal College

12 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

jeffrey donaldson
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donaldson resigns Assembly seat as EU-UK tensions rise

12 May 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday May 12th

12 May 2022
strabane psni
News, Top Stories

Cross border investigation into motoring incident in Strabane

12 May 2022
blanket 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Blanket of Hope launched at Errigal College

12 May 2022
News

Hughie’s Corner launch night kicking off Friday!

12 May 2022
africa day
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal will mark Africa Day on Saturday

12 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube