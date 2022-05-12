Vigil in Letterkenny tonight to mark a month since Sligo murders

A vigil is taking place this evening in Letterkenny to mark a month since the killing of Sligo men Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee.

The Chair of Donegal LGBT says its vital that Ireland’s hate crime laws are revised to make people feel safe and supported.

This evening’s vigil at 7:30pm at Market Square, Letterkenny is also a stand against LGBT+ based violence and a call for more appropriate hate crime laws in Ireland.

Chair of Donegal LGBT, Shauna Devenney while welcoming ongoing work, says the pressure needs to remain on to ensure adequate legislation is put in place: