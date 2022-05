The DUP says it won’t support the nomination a Speaker for the Northern Ireland Assembly as it meets for the first time since last week’s historic election result.

In a Statement to The Belfast Newsletter, Jeffrey Donaldson says the party will keep its promise to the electorate and demand ‘decisive action’ on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

DUP leader also resigned his assembly seat yesterday.

Jeffrey Donaldson said the DUP will attend today’s meeting………..