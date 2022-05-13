Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Efforts ongoing to locate missing man believes to have travelled to Donegal

Searches are continuing today for a missing man believed to have travelled to Donegal

55 year old Donal Kelly is believed to have travelled to the county on Tuesday morning.

He’s described as being 5ft 7 in height, of a slim build and wears glasses. Donal was last seen wearing a grey fleece top and dark coloured tracksuit bottoms.

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety.

Gardai are assisting Police with efforts to locate him.

Anyone who may have seen Donal is asked to contact police on 101.

