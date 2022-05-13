Rovers increase advantage at the top with win over Derry

Shamrock Rovers have opened up a four-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

A tap-in from substitute Danny Mandroiu saw Rovers beat their closest rivals Derry City 1-nil at Tallaght Stadium.

Dundalk are up to third having come from behind to win 3-1 at home to Bohemians.

They sit seven points behind Derry with a game in hand.

A second half strike from former Finn Harps player Sean Boyd gave Shelbourne a 1-nil win at home to Drogheda

And UCD picked up a first win of the season at the fifteenth time of asking – Liam Kerrigan’s late goal giving them a 1-nil win at Finn Harps.