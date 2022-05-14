Questions to be asked of National Maternity Hospital management on Monday

Sinn Fein’s health spokesperson says the new National Maternity Hospital should be built on public land, in full public ownership.

David Cullinane says that would be the best outcome not just for staff and patients but also for the taxpayer who’ll pay for the new hospital.

It comes ahead of St. Vincent’s Healthcare Group appearing before the Oireachtas Health Committee on Monday to discuss the plan.

Deputy Cullinane says he’ll be asking the Group why it can’t transfer the land to the Government:

Protesters will be calling for the new National Maternity Hospital to be made fully secular at a Dublin protest today.

They’ll gather outside the Dail at 2pm for a demonstration organised by campaigners Our Maternity Hospital.