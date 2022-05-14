Water outages in several parts of Donegal today

Irish Water say that there will be water disruptions in a number of areas in County Donegal today due to repairs.

They say that mains repair works taking place in Drumnashear and Coxtown near Carrigans will be ongoing until 2 o’clock this Saturday afternoon.

Repairs to a burst water main in Meenacladdy and Glasserchoo in West Donegal are also taking place, with repairs set to be finished there by 2pm today also.

Further repairs to a burst water main in the Drumkeen area, including Callan, Callanacor and Aughagault are also ongoing, with a current fix time of 2pm as well.

Irish Water say in all cases that water may take up to 2-3 hours after the scheduled repair time to flow again.