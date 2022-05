The Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division will go to a play off after Bonagee United drew 1-1 with Kildrum Tigers and Kilmacrennan Celtic beat Convoy Arsenal 4-0.

The playoff will take place on Sunday 29th of May in Ballyare.

After his side’s 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon, Bonagee United boss Damien McClafferty told Diarmaid Doherty he was disappointed not to claim the league title…