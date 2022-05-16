Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ethan Doherty among Player of the Week nominees

Derry’s Ethan Doherty has been nominated for the GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

Doherty seemed to cover every blade of grass in Derry’s impressive Ulster SFC semi-final win over Monaghan. He made an incredible block to deny what would have been an equalising goal for Monaghan, and set up Benny Heron’s crucial second goal.

Kildare’s Ben McCormack, and Dublin’s James McCarthy are the other two nominee’s.

Along with Doherty, Derry’s Conor McCloskey, Conor Glass and Benny Heron have also made the Team of the Week.

In the Hurling Team of the Week, Tyrone’s Damian Casey has been named in the half forward line.

Casey put in a huge performance on Saturday scoring 1-12 helping the Red Hands beat their neighbours Donegal and secure a place in the Nickey Rackard Cup Final for the second year in a row.

This Saturday Tyrone will play Roscommon at Croke Park.

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries Monday May 16th

16 May 2022
binary comment
News

Users warned of latest Instagram scam

16 May 2022
torrential-rain
News, Top Stories

Thunderstorm warning in place for Donegal

16 May 2022
oil-tank
News, Top Stories

Extra Fuel Allowance Payment to be paid this week

16 May 2022
