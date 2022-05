An extra Fuel Allowance Payment of €100 will be paid to qualifying households this week.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has announced the additional funding will be paid to over 371,000 homes.

It will be paid to all households who were in receipt of the Fuel Allowance in the last week of the qualifying season, which was the week beginning April 4th.

It is not necessary to apply for the additional payment as the money will be paid directly to recipients.