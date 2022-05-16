Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Pressure mounts for pre-legislative scrutiny on future Mica bills

The Chair of Donegal County Council’s Mica Redress Committee says he believes the government will have no choice but to subject any future bill on Mica redress to pre-legislative scrutiny.

Cllr Martin McDermott was speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show as the Mica Action Group restated its belief that it is necessary.

Last week, Taoiseach Michael Martin told the Dail such a move could delay payments by a further six months, a point echoed by the housing minister.

However, MAG PRO Michael Doherty believes it can happen much more quickly than that.

He says given the figures involved, there’s no other option…….

