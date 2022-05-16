Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
SF will not accept a ‘pep talk’ from Boris Johnson – O’Neill

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in Belfast this afternoon for talks on the restoration of power-sharing, amid souring tensions with the EU and suggestions that Westminster will act unilaterally to change the post Brexit protocol.

Stormont Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill, who is effectively first minister in-waiting, met the Taoiseach in Dublin this morning – ahead of her meeting with the UK leader later today.

She says they have no desire for a “pep talk” from Mr Johnson…………

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh says while there is scepticism about the British Prime Minister’s bine fides, it’s more important than ever that talks take place.

He says it’s clear that many parties will be stressing to Mr Johnson that there are democratic principles that must be upheld…………..

