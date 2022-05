The draws for Crciket’s North West Senior Cup and the Sammy Jeffrey Cup quarter-finals were made earlier today.

Senior Cup

Eglinton v St Johnston

Burndennett v Bready

Newbuildings v Ballyspallen

Fox Lodge v Donemana

Sam Jeffrey

Glendermott v Ardmore

Bonds Glen v Brigade

Killyclooney v Coleraine

Strabane (bye)

All ties to be played 18 June.