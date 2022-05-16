Three Public Consultation events taking place in Donegal this week

A total of three public consultation events are taking place across County Donegal this week, to discuss the new pre-draft County Development Plan for Donegal that’s set to span from 2024 to 2030, as well as amendments to the plan currently in place.

The new plan as well as amendments to the Wind Energy Policy Framework will be discussed with local communities in Gweedore, Carndonagh and Bundoran.

The consultation event in Gweedore takes place today Monday, from 3 to 8 pm at An Cuirt Hotel. The consultation in Carndonagh is being held on Wednesday at the same time, at the Carndonagh Public Service Centre, and the Bundoran consultation is on Thursday, at the Bundoran Town Council offices from 3 to 8 also.

More information can be found at donegaldevplan.ie and donegalcoco.ie.