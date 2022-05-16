Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Traffic safety protocols needed on non-council controlled estates – McMonagle

A Letterkenny councillor says there needs to be a mechanism whereby some arrangement has to be reached which will allow Donegal County Council implement road safety measures in estates which are not yet in council control.

At a recent Letterkenny Milford Municipal District meeting, Cllr Gerry McMonagle proposed that ramps be installed on the road from Harmony Hill into Meadow Hill, to reduce speeding on the link road between the estates.

However, he was told that’s not possible, because the road has not yet been taken over.

He says within days of the motion being submitted, a car hit three parked cars in the area, and that emphasises the need for action………

