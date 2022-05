Dylan Browne McMonagle tasted victory twice over the weekend in both Naas and Navan.

The Donegal jockey’s first victory came on Saturday in Navan on board the 15/2 shot Vera Magnifico for trainer Joseph O’Brien.

The second victory came in the second race of the day on Sunday’s race card in Naas when Browne McMonagle was first past the post on Brostaigh also for trainer Joseph O’Brien, Brostaigh went off at the odds of 10/1.