Doncaster switch for McGinty’s next fight

Brett McGintys 5th professional middleweight contest on Friday week has been moved from Birmingham to Doncaster.

The Donegal native who has a 4-0 record  under the watchful eye of trainer Ricki Hattin has endured a frustrating wait for his next bout.

The 23-year-old had to withdraw from a December  fight due to a shoulder injury.

His return on Friday week May 28th was originally on the Tommy Owens Promotions show at Aston Villa FC but his team have now switched to the VIP Boxing Show at the Doncaster Race Course.

His opponent will be confirmed in the coming days.

Top Stories

Ukrainian flag
Entertainment, News

Eurovision winners to announce tour in aid of Ukrainian army

17 May 2022
bloody sunday
Audio, News, Top Stories

UK Government to introduce Troubles Amnesty legislation this evening

17 May 2022
IMG-20220516-WA0019 (1)
News

Kranthi host inaugural event in aid of Ukrainian refugees

17 May 2022
liz truss
Audio, News, Top Stories

UK Govt will change Protocol, EU agreement or not – UK Foreign Sec

17 May 2022
