Doncaster switch for McGinty’s next fight

Brett McGintys 5th professional middleweight contest on Friday week has been moved from Birmingham to Doncaster.

The Donegal native who has a 4-0 record under the watchful eye of trainer Ricki Hattin has endured a frustrating wait for his next bout.

The 23-year-old had to withdraw from a December fight due to a shoulder injury.

His return on Friday week May 28th was originally on the Tommy Owens Promotions show at Aston Villa FC but his team have now switched to the VIP Boxing Show at the Doncaster Race Course.

His opponent will be confirmed in the coming days.