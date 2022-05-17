Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Kranthi host inaugural event in aid of Ukrainian refugees


Kranthi, a progressive cultural and political organisation of indians in Ireland conducted an event, to help refugees of Ukraine in Ireland, as part of their inauguration on May 1 this year.

The event took place at St. Conals campus Letterkenny on 16th of may at 4pm. Where basic necessities where handed over to the Ukrainan people living locally. The event was attended by the Mayor of Donegal County Council,  Jimmy Cavannagh who spoke about the relevance of community organisation and offered necessary help in behalf of county council.
Biji Gopalakrishnan, unit secretary, who chaired the event spoke about Kranthi and thanked all those who contributed to the cause.
The event emphasised the need for communities to come together in unity for  common causes to build a society based on love and respect for all people.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ukrainian flag
Entertainment, News

Eurovision winners to announce tour in aid of Ukrainian army

17 May 2022
bloody sunday
Audio, News, Top Stories

UK Government to introduce Troubles Amnesty legislation this evening

17 May 2022
IMG-20220516-WA0019 (1)
News

Kranthi host inaugural event in aid of Ukrainian refugees

17 May 2022
liz truss
Audio, News, Top Stories

UK Govt will change Protocol, EU agreement or not – UK Foreign Sec

17 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Ukrainian flag
Entertainment, News

Eurovision winners to announce tour in aid of Ukrainian army

17 May 2022
bloody sunday
Audio, News, Top Stories

UK Government to introduce Troubles Amnesty legislation this evening

17 May 2022
IMG-20220516-WA0019 (1)
News

Kranthi host inaugural event in aid of Ukrainian refugees

17 May 2022
liz truss
Audio, News, Top Stories

UK Govt will change Protocol, EU agreement or not – UK Foreign Sec

17 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 May 2022
letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Gardai investigate theft from business premises

17 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube