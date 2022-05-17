Kranthi host inaugural event in aid of Ukrainian refugees



Kranthi, a progressive cultural and political organisation of indians in Ireland conducted an event, to help refugees of Ukraine in Ireland, as part of their inauguration on May 1 this year.

The event took place at St. Conals campus Letterkenny on 16th of may at 4pm. Where basic necessities where handed over to the Ukrainan people living locally. The event was attended by the Mayor of Donegal County Council, Jimmy Cavannagh who spoke about the relevance of community organisation and offered necessary help in behalf of county council.

Biji Gopalakrishnan, unit secretary, who chaired the event spoke about Kranthi and thanked all those who contributed to the cause.

The event emphasised the need for communities to come together in unity for common causes to build a society based on love and respect for all people.