Letterkenny Gardai investigate theft from business premises

A rock breaker attachment and a power washer have been stolen from a business premises on the outbound side of the Four Lane Road between the Polestar and Dry Arch Roundabouts in Letterkenny.

Gardai say the theft happened on Thursday last at approximately 6.50pm, and both items are of substantial value.

Gardai are particularly interested in any sightings of a white Vauxhall Vivaro van, partial registration number DU19.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is being asked to contact Letterkenny Gardaí.