Business Matters Ep 92 – Liam Cassidy

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by Liam Cassidy. Born in Buncrana and raised in Kilmacrennan, he left school at a young age to join the army. A career change took him into the manufacturing sector in England, and he took up a senior management position with General Motors before moving to the Gillette Corporation in 1991.

He is a partner in Lean Management at Altix Consulting, a global business consulting firm that is headquartered in Ohio, USA.

Liam is known as ‘The Serial Factory Fixer’, having turned around the fortunes of factories and supply chains all over the world.

Now living in Newbridge in Co. Kildare, the Donegal native has shared the secret to his success in a new book “Make Your Factory Great And Keep It That Way”.

Listen back here:

