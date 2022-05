A Foyle MLA has called for action to be taken regarding flooding in the Foyle Road area of Derry City.

Padraig Delargy says that due to recent heavy rain, houses in the Foyle Road area were flooded – an occurrence he says is regular for those living there.

He says that it has now become an intolerable situation for residents, and is urging the Roads Service and NI Water to urgently find a solution………….