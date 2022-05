The Taoiseach and the European Commission President say unilateral action on the Brexit protocol is not helpful.

Micheál Martin spoke to Ursula von der Leyen this morning and said they are fully aligned on the need for joint solutions on the issue.

It comes ahead of a meeting between Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tomorrow.

They will hold discussions in Turin while attending a meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Council of Europe.