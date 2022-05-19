Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cremated remains may soon be interred at Ards Friary

People who intend to be cremated may soon have an opportunity to have their ashes interred in the grounds of Ards Friary.

The community at Ards is in discussion with Eternum Columbarium, a Belfast based company which specialises in building columbaria, vaults in which urns can be interred in keeping with ancient Christian traditions.

The company says once the discussions conclude, it intends to submit a planning application.

Founder Joseph O’Neill says the suggested location behind the community cemetery in Ards is a perfect location for such a facility………….

