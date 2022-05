An Inishowen councillor is calling for a full briefing on plans for the implementation of the Tús Nua Regeneration Programme announced last year for Carndonagh.

Cllr Albert Doherty says the plan will see millions invested in the town and its environs, but it was not referenced at a special meeting last Friday to agree a loan to provide matching funding for major projects.

He says he’s received verbal assurances that things are progressing, but wants a more detailed briefing…….